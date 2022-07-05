New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan keeps her social media handles abuzz with exotic posts from her vacays and outings. The actor is frequently travelling to several places, providing a visual treat for her admirers. Today on International Bikini Day 2022, let’s have a look at the sensational looks of the diva, which broke the internet:

In the first look, Sara Ali Khan is turning up the heat in a sexy blue and white bikini and matching beach shrug. She kept her hair all loose while having a relaxing and happy moment with herself.

In her second look, we see the actress dazzling in an orange and pink bikini she styled her look sunglasses looking so charismatic.

In her third look, we see the actress was dressed in a blue textured multicoloured bikini raising temperature with her panache.

In her fourth look, Sara wore a bright-coloured bikini set to show off her beautifully toned body while relaxing on the poolside and lying down on the sand.

In her fifth look, we see the Diva can be seen lazing in the pool with a book in a hot pink bikini she looks ravishing.

On the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.