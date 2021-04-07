On Jeetendra's 79th birthday, producer Anand Pandit calls him his 'mentor, guide'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrates his birthday on April 7. On this special occasion, several celebs thronged social media to wish him. Daughter Ekta Kapoor wished father on social media with an adorable family video post.

Several celeb friends such as veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sussanne Khan, Hina Khan and Anita Hassanandani amongst others extended wishes to the great star Jeetendra.

Producer Anand Pandit recalling the old days said, "When I met Jeetu ji, nobody knew me in Mumbai. I literally arrived in the city of dreams with nothing but dreams. I was fortunate that at that time, Jeetu ji came into my life, took me under his wing, motivated and inspired me and gave me the confidence to reach where I have today. He is a self-made man who knows how hard it is to make it big in this industry but his own example proves that it is possible to succeed with dedication and hard work."

Even though Jeetendra has retired from the silver screen, he continues to be a benign presence in Pandit's life. He said, "Jeetu ji has been a rock, a mentor and guide to me. To date, when I need advice or some insight, I turn to him and he always gives me a very incisive point of view. He turns 79 this year but he is forever young and still as simple and full of life as when he first started his career all those decades ago."

