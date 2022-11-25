topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKHI SAWANT

On Rakhi Sawant's 44th birthday, a look at her Top 5 controversies: From Mika Singh kiss to slapping ex-boyfriend

Happy Birthday Rakhi Sawant: As Rakhi turns a year older today, let`s have a look at some of the controversies courted by her:

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:34 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

On Rakhi Sawant's 44th birthday, a look at her Top 5 controversies: From Mika Singh kiss to slapping ex-boyfriend

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant, who turned 44 on Friday, is a name that needs no introduction because be it her controversial statements or her unique outfits, she never misses the chance to be in the spotlight.She burst into the Bollywood scene with music videos like `Pardesiya` and `item numbers` like `Mohabbat Hai Mirchi`. Rakhi eventually did bitsy roles in `Main Hoon Na` and `Masti`.However, Rakhi has been controversy`s favourite child ever since she appeared in front of the camera. 

She has made a lot of statements and has a rather unusual take on most situations. So, as Rakhi turns a year older today, let`s have a look at some of the controversies courted by her.

Mika Singh kiss

Rakhi made headlines in 2006 when singer Mika Singh kissed her forcibly in front of everyone at his birthday party. He landed in trouble because of this as Rakhi filed a complaint against him; however, the singer even made a song about this with Meet Brothers.

Slapping ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi

Abhishek and Rakhi were in a relationship and appeared in shows like `Nach Baliye 3` and `Zara Nachke Dikha`. However, on Valentine`s Day in 2011, Rakhi ended things with Abhishek after she found out he was cheating on her. When he reached her house to apologise, she slapped him in front of the media several times.

Dig at Sunny Leone

Rakhi has taken a dig at Sunny several times for her profession, looks, Bollywood career and much more. She even wanted Sunny to be barred from entering India because according to her Sunny was ruining the country`s youth.

Sherlyn Chopra controversy

Rakhi and Sherlyn got into a heated back and forth over filmmaker Sajid Khan`s participation in the `Bigg Boss 16` house. The duo even filed a defamation case against each other for their derogatory remarks.

Cosmetic Surgery

Rakhi is among the few names in the entertainment industry who have openly admitted to having gone under the knife. During her appearance on `Koffee with Karan 2`, she said, "Jo chizein God nahi deta, wo doctor dete hain." 

Live Tv

rakhi sawantrakhi sawant birthdayhappy birthday rakhi sawantRakhi Sawant controversiesrakhi sawant ex boyfriendmika singh kissRakhi Sawant news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America