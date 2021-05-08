On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's third wedding anniversary, scroll through their 'phenomenal' loved-up pics!

New Delhi: The adorable celeb couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have reached a new milestone today as they complete three happy years of marriage together! The lovebirds are still head over heels in love with each other as they always try to make 'everyday phenomenal'.

Sonam and Anand often post mushy pictures together and from the looks of it, have kept their romance alive and thriving all these years!

The duo first met in 2015 when Sonam was busy promoting 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Initially, the actress's friends were trying to set her up with Ahuja’s best friend. However, Sonam found herself gravitating towards Anand rather than his friend, and well, the rest is history.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra.

On their third wedding anniversary, let's scroll through their most adorable loved-up pics:

This adorable post was from their second wedding anniversary in which Sonam recalls her first impression of her hubby. She expresses how she was in awe of his yoga abilities and business acumen - she found that 'unbelievably cool and sexy'. In this heartfelt post, she also talks about how he grounds her but also makes her heart race at the same time, calling herself lucky to have him.

In this, the couple is seen posing at the Runyon Canyon Park, LA after a long, refreshing hike.

The lovebirds absolutely nailed their Halloween costumes as they dressed up as Salim and Anarkali. The characters are based on the fictional story of Salim, a young Mughal prince falling in love with Anarkali, a courtesan.

Sonam and Ahuja look uber elegant in their traditional attires as they pose for the paps.

In this post, Anand reveals that Sonam finds bookstores and library the most romantic and decided to give him a kiss amidst all the huge collection of books.

On the work front, Ahuja, a businessman, is the owner of 'Bhane' Fashion Company based in Delhi.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix thriller 'AK vs AK' in 2020. She will next be seen in 'Blind', a crime-thriller, directed by Shome Makhij and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

'Blind' a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centers around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

We wish the duo a very happy anniversary!