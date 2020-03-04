On Sridevi's second death anniversary prayer meet in Chennai, daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pics

New Delhi: The late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi, 54, breathed her last on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. She had gone there to attend a family wedding. Marking her second death anniversary, a prayer meet was held in Chennai which was attended by husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi, family and friends.

Janhvi and Boney Kapoor rushed to Chennai recently for Sridevi's prayer meet on March 4 which was marked as per the Hindu calendar.

Janhvi took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures with family members with a heartwarming caption, "Wish u were here".

She was dressed in traditional attire in pink and gold. Wore beautiful earrings and had flowers decorated in a gorgeous hairstyle. She looked like a typical South Indian girl dressed in a pretty outfit.

On February 24 this year, marking Sridevi's second death anniversary, Janvhi had posted a throwback picture with mother. Several Bollywood personalities including family members took to social media and recalled the good times spent with the diva.

None can ever reign the hearts of the masses and classes alike with sheer brilliance and superlative acting talent - a quality which Sridevi effortlessly portrayed on-screen. The void created by her absence can never be filled again.