Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh misses her 'mamu' on 5-months to late actor's death

Mallika, late actor's niece is an avid social media user and had shared a post on Sushant Singh Rajput when he died. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s niece Mallika Singh misses her &#039;mamu&#039; on 5-months to late actor&#039;s death
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. On his 5-month death anniversary, niece Mallika Singh took to Instagram and put up a heartwarming picture with her 'mamu'.

Her photo caption reads: "God has you in keeping, I have you in my heart. 5 Months".

Mallika, late actor's niece is an avid social media user and had shared a post on Sushant Singh Rajput when he died. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mallika (@_mallika_singh)

It has been 5 months to actor's death and his family, friends and fans are waiting for justice to be served. 

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is also quite active on social media and often shared heartfelt posts on late brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the drugs angle and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering case.

 

Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicideMallika SinghSushant Singh Rajput death anniversary
