On Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet, his sisters and dog Fudge's presence makes fans teary-eyed - Inside Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary on June 14, 2021, saw an ocean of fans and celeb friends mourning his demise. His family including father and sisters too grieved over his absence and organised a prayer meet at residence.

One of the sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Meetu Singh penned a heartfelt note and shared a picture from the prayer meet.

“My Pride, our Pride, Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life. Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different.”

“I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence. When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say “Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di”, I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back. Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution. Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you Justice."

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani also posted an inside picture from the prayer meeting. Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog - Fudge was also present at the prayer meet and his presence will surely make you teary-eyed.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shock waves across his family, friends and fans. The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.