On Udit Narayan's birthday, let's take a look at some of his iconic songs

Udit Narayan is one of the most loved singers known for the many songs he has composed and sung for Bollywood. It's his birthday today and wishes are pouring in for the singer on his special day. The singer turned 65 today. It's time for double celebration for Udit Narayan as his son Aditya Narayan, who is also a singer, will get married today.

On Udit Narayan's birthday, let’s revisit some of our favourite songs of his.

“Papa Kehte Bada Naam Karega”

'Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega' from 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' is one of his most-loved songs. It is enjoyed by older and younger generations alike. Udit Narayan received his first Filmfare award for this song in the 1980s.

“Pehla Nasha”

In a duet with Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan captures our hearts with this romantic number. The lyrics of this song beautifully portrays the feelings of first love. This hit was also nominated for the Filmfare Awards in the 1990s.

“Mitwa”

For this hit, Udit Narayan teamed up with AR Rahman, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Srinivas Doraiswamy for the movie ‘Lagaan’. This song encourages people facing seemingly insurmountable odds to rise to meet the challenge. ‘Mitwa’ won the Filmfare Awards in the 2000s, making Udit the only male singer in history to have won in over three decades.

“Jaadu Teri Nazar”

This beautifully composed romantic song puts us in a mood for love from the movie ‘Darr’ in 1993 with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Udit Narayan got to sing with his idol Lata Mangeshkar for another song in this film and worked along with Vinod Rathod as well.

“Main Nikla Gaddi Leke”

This favourite was sung solo by Udit Narayan and is the most fun and energetic song that makes you want to dance. Performed by Sunny Deol in the film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ in the 2000s.

Udit Narayan’s iconic songs and romantic voice is loved and celebrated by all. Today on his birthday celebrities and fans pour in wishes and have flooded social media with the best of his songs thanking him for all these years of his magical music contribution to Bollywood.