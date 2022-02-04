On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre urges people to do regular check-ups

MUMBAI: Actor Sonali Bendre, who fought brave battle with cancer, has an important message for all this World Cancer Day. Taking to Instagram, Sonali wrote, "They are not 'just' people fighting cancer... they are so much more. Yes, cancer is life-altering but not life-defining.

Help the people you know through a not-so-easy phase of their lives by giving them hope and the comfort they need.

"She also urged people to do regular check-ups." For everyone else, please listen to your body and do regular check-ups because early detection always helps," she added.

For the unversed, Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She flew to the United States Of America for treatment, and was later declared cancer-free.

