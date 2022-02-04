हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sonali bendre

On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre urges people to do regular check-ups

Actor Sonali Bendre, who fought brave battle with cancer, has an important message for all this World Cancer Day. Taking to Instagram, Sonali wrote, "They are not 'just' people fighting cancer... they are so much more. Yes, cancer is life-altering but not life-defining.

On World Cancer Day, Sonali Bendre urges people to do regular check-ups
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Sonali Bendre, who fought brave battle with cancer, has an important message for all this World Cancer Day. Taking to Instagram, Sonali wrote, "They are not 'just' people fighting cancer... they are so much more. Yes, cancer is life-altering but not life-defining.

Help the people you know through a not-so-easy phase of their lives by giving them hope and the comfort they need.

"She also urged people to do regular check-ups." For everyone else, please listen to your body and do regular check-ups because early detection always helps," she added.

For the unversed, Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She flew to the United States Of America for treatment, and was later declared cancer-free.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
sonali bendreWorld Cancer Daysonali bendre photosSonali Bendre picssonali bendre newsCancer Day
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to girlfriend Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer, this is what he did

Must Watch

PT45M57S

Taal Thok Ke: UP Hate Politics - Congress leader threatens to 'kill' PM Modi and Yogi