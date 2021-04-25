हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
oscars 2021

Oscar-nominee Savan Kotecha hopes more Indians enter American showbiz

Oscar-nominee and Indian-American music producer Savan Kotecha recently expressed his excitement to represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Oscar-nominee Savan Kotecha hopes more Indians enter American showbiz
Instagram: Savan Kotecha

New Delhi: Savan Kotecha, the Indian-American music producer whose song on the Will Ferrel comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" has been nominated at the Oscars, hopes that it inspires more Indians to enter the music and movie business in America.

"I`m so honoured to represent my Indian community at the Oscars! I hope my nomination inspires more Indians to enter the music and movie business in America! Also, working with Will Ferrel on this movie was such a fun experience. And I`m very proud that this particular song has connected in the way it has," Texas-born Kotecha, who is of Indian descent, told IANSlife in an e-mail.

The 2020 film`s song `Húsavík` has received a nomination for the Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Kotecha is a multi-nominated artist with Grammy, Golden globe, and this year the Oscars, held on Sunday. His songs have sold over 400 million units and have hit number one all over the globe.

His hits include career-defining songs for artistes like Ariana Grande, One Direction, The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ellie Goulding, and many more. Savan has also executive produced movie soundtracks for `Charlie`s Angels`

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
oscars 2021OscarsAcademy AwardsOscar AwardsSavan Kotecha
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt reveals details of her longest relationship, says ‘today he has children’

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Exclusive: How to beat Corona by staying at home? Know from AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria