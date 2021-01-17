Painful to hear 'pay or we'll destroy you': Vikas Khanna agrees with Kangana Ranaut, says experienced favouritism and nepotism first hand

New Delhi: Renowned chef Vikas Khanna on Sunday (January 17, 2021) expressed that it's painful to hear 'Pay or we'll destroy you' and spoke of issues like favoritism and nepotism in Bollywood.

Vikas took to his official Twitter account and said, "When I used to hear Kangana Ranaut speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first hand."

He added, "Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you”."

When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart.

But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft.

It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you” — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

When another person replied to the tweet and said that if these people can attempt to pull down a popular, successful and talented person like you, can’t even image what new comers in many such situations must be facing, Vikas said, "This is what breaks my heart. I can endure a lot because I have your support. But for new comers it is very very tough due to these minions."

Manish ji.

This is what breaks my heart.

I can endure a lot because I have your support. But for new comers it is very very tough due to these minions. https://t.co/Ttoly0FOGg — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

Several noted faces have come up in the past few years and spoken about nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood.