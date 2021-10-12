Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stuns in backless gown, leaves netizens SPEECHLESS - In pics

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has worked in several noteworthy dramas and movies, making her a top star of her country. An avid social media user, she dropped a few pictures of her latest look from Lux Style Awards 2021 (LSA 2021).

Mahira Khan looked breathtaking in her ivory backless gown by Feeha Jamshed with a gorgeous statement necklace hanging from her back. Take a look here:

Pakistani actress Mahira's stunning photoshoot left netizens gasping for breath, with lovable comments showering her timeline.

On the work front, Mahira made her stunning Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' back in 2017 and received a warm response for her performance. It was directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The actress started her career as a VJ in 2006 followed by her big screen debut in much talked about film 'Bol' in 2011. It starred Atif Aslam as well. But it was classic drama 'Humsafar' which made her a household name in the country.

Her on-screen chemistry with Fawad Khan in Humsafar and brilliant portrayal of Khirad etched a strong memory in the minds of the people. Even in India, the drama received a humongous response from the viewers.

She was also named in BBC's 100 Women list announced on November 23, 2020. Mahira is currently seen in Pakistani drama Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.