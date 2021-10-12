हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stuns in backless gown, leaves netizens SPEECHLESS - In pics

Mahira Khan's stunning photoshoot left netizens gasping for breath, with lovable comments showering her timeline.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stuns in white backless gown, leaves netizens SPEECHLESS - In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has worked in several noteworthy dramas and movies, making her a top star of her country. An avid social media user, she dropped a few pictures of her latest look from Lux Style Awards 2021 (LSA 2021). 

Mahira Khan looked breathtaking in her ivory backless gown by Feeha Jamshed with a gorgeous statement necklace hanging from her back. Take a look here:

Pakistani actress Mahira's stunning photoshoot left netizens gasping for breath, with lovable comments showering her timeline.

On the work front, Mahira made her stunning Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' back in 2017 and received a warm response for her performance. It was directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The actress started her career as a VJ in 2006 followed by her big screen debut in much talked about film 'Bol' in 2011. It starred Atif Aslam as well. But it was classic drama 'Humsafar' which made her a household name in the country.

Her on-screen chemistry with Fawad Khan in Humsafar and brilliant portrayal of Khirad etched a strong memory in the minds of the people. Even in India, the drama received a humongous response from the viewers.

She was also named in BBC's 100 Women list announced on November 23, 2020. Mahira is currently seen in Pakistani drama Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistani actress Mahira KhanMahira Khan picsMahira Khan photosPakistani actress
Next
Story

Dharmendra shares video of his FIRST car bought more than 60 years ago for INR 18,000

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Ram Rahim to get punishment today |Zee Top 10 News