हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Papa I will always love you, writes Riddhima on father Rishi Kapoor's demise - Here's Kapoor family reactions

Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am.

Papa I will always love you, writes Riddhima on father Rishi Kapoor&#039;s demise - Here&#039;s Kapoor family reactions
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: On the untimely demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, the entire film fraternity including his fans in India and abroad are shocked and shattered with grief. While it has just been a day when we are coming to terms with actor Irrfan Khan's death, another blow came with Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise which shook everyone. 

In this hour of this grief, his family, which also happens to be the first filmy family of Bollywood - the Kapoors shared their thoughts and extended condolences on social media. 

Take a look at what wife Neetu, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nieces, Karisma, Kareena Kapoor shared: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always looking over family.. chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am. He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night. 

The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Rishi Kapoorrishi kapoor deathrishi kapoor deadrishi kapoor diesKapoor familyNeetu KapoorRiddhima Kapoor SahniKarisma KapoorKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan
Corona Meter
  • 33050Confirmed
  • 8325Discharged
  • 1074Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Vivek Agnihotri: Rishi Kapoor was a person who celebrated life always