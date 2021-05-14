हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal responds to death hoax with witty comment

On Friday (May 14), veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shared a screenshot of a Twitter page claiming the actor had died. 

File photo

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday reacted to a social media page claiming that he has passed away.

The actor shared screenshot of a Twitter page that has his photo with a condolence message in Hindi, announcing that "Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the film industry has passed away at 7am on 14th May, 2021".

Reacting to the hoax with humour, the 65-year-old actor tweeted: "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am...!"

The actor's fans, however, are not amused by the death hoax. While some expressed anger, others prayed for his long life. Some fans also shared memes featuring the actor, for tackling the fake news with humour.

"Action should be taken against this page. I can't tolerate such kinds of joke. You are my fav sir. I pray god this day will never come," commented a fan.

"Yes, this is bad in taste," suggested another fan.

"Some respect must be shown to all the living legends. They can't have more likes n share (asTRP) by announcing someone's death. Not acceptable in civilised Society," tweeted another fan.

On the work front, Rawal will next be seen in "Hungama 2", sequel to the 2003 film "Hungama". The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhas.

