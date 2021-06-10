Parineeti Chopra's BIG revelation about 'lady crush' Anushka Sharma!

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently holidaying in Turkey, took to her Instagram account to conduct an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her fans on Wednesday (June).

The actress was asked multiple questions including where she is currently to her upcoming projects. However, one question asked her to comment about her ‘lady crush’ Anushka Sharma.

“Say something about your lady crush Anushka Sharma,” read the actress's question.

To which she responded, “I went from handling her interviews for 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to becoming her co-star in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' within three months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time. @anushkasharma".

Anushka Sharma reposted the sweet response of Parineeti on her Instagram stories with a ‘Big hug’ gif.

Before making her acting debut, Parineeti Chopra worked at the Yash Raj Films marketing department. She was also responsible for lining up interviews for actress Anushka Sharma when she starred in YRF’s ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’.

Later, Parineeti was spotted by director Maneesh Sharma who auditioned her and liked it. YRF decided to give Parineeti a three-film deal, her first one being Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.

This year Parineeti has had three successful back to back releases - The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The actress will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor.