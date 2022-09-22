NewsLifestylePeople
RAJU SRIVASTAVA

PETA writes to Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, seeks honour for Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava gave a strong speech in the PETA India video, which was created shortly after a Lucknow police enforcement drive during which 70 spiked bits were recovered. 

  • Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday
  • PETA India has written a letter to Parshottam Rupala
  • The organisation has asked the fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy minister asking him to recognise the comedian's contribution

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava, the comedian whose name became synonomous with laughter passed away on Wednesday. He was admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences on 10th of August after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym.

The comedian who was loved by all was also involved with various social causes.

Now in a letter to Parshottam Rupala, the union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India asked him to recognise the late comedian Raju Srivastava for his role in preventing the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits that are used to restrain horses.

Raju Srivastava gave a strong speech in the PETA India video, which was created shortly after a Lucknow police enforcement drive during which 70 spiked bits were recovered. Raju Srivastava urged people to report the use of spiked bits to authorities and to avoid having horses at their weddings.

Here is the video of the late comedian:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@petaindia)

Raju Srivastava's last rites were performed on Thursday in Delhi. Many fans and close friends attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the late comedian.

(With inputs from IANS)

