Pics: Bharti Singh resumes shooting for Kapil Sharma's show weeks after getting bail in drugs case

New Delhi: Comedian Bharti Singh is back on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' weeks after she was granted bail in the drugs case. She and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November, following a raid at their home and office.

Soon after Bharti's name was embroiled in the drugs case, reports of her being ousted from Kapil Sharma's show had surfaced online. However, her recent Instagram post is proof that she has resumed shooting for the comedy show.

Bharti Singh shared pictures of herself dressed in a red suit on the sets and mentioned 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in her post. Take a look:

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Bharti's colleagues Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda had reacted to the rumours of her being dropped from Kapil's show.

Krushna had said, "Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all). I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel."

He further added that he and Kapil Sharma "stand by Bharti" and believe that she should get back to work.

Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda had said, "We shot yesterday, and she wasn’t there at the shoot. But that’s quite normal as she doesn’t shoot with us for every episode. In fact, I haven't heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn’t there yesterday at the shoot and that’s about it."