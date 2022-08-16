New Delhi: On husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday, Kajal Aggarwal shared a sweet post on social media. For the first time, the actress shared a family picture with husband Gautam and son Neil on Instagram. In the picture, all three of them are wearing white shirts. Kajal can be seen planting a kiss on husband Gautam Kitchlu’s cheek. The actress also called ‘Best Papa’ in the world.

“Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world. We love you! @kitchlug,” she captioned the picture. As soon as she dropped the picture, fans started pouring in birthday wishes for Gautam Kitchlu. “Happy birthday GK @kitchlug !! Have a fabulous one,” commented one user. “very cute family,” commented another.

In a later post, Kajal again shared birthday wishes for Gautam Kitchlu in which both of them can be seen donning the traditional attire designed by Anita Dongre. “my partner in crime, my bff, my 3am and 12 noon ! Have the happiest birthday with everything that your heart desires now and forever,” she captioned the post.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 after dating for many years. They announced in January 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy Neil on 19th June, the same day as Kajal’s birthday.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Telugu film ‘Acharya’ along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.