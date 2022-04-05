हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Falguni Shah

PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy 2022 win

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumri under Kaumudi Munshi and semi-classical music from Uday Mazumdar.

PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy 2022 win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah for winning a Grammy Award. Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category.

"Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children's Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumri under Kaumudi Munshi and semi-classical music from Uday Mazumdar.

Shah moved to the US in 2000 and her subsequent career there led her to collaborate with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman, among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Falguni ShahPM Narendra ModiGrammys 2022
Next
Story

Twinkle Khanna mocks 'The Kashmir Files', says 'will make a movie called on Nail File'!

Must Watch

PT14M30S

Srilanka Economic Crisis: Public protest intensifying in Sri Lanka