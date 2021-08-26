Pooja Bedi massively trolled for questioning COVID-19 vaccination drive, says 'it's a bottomless pit of vaccines!'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has created a stir in Twitter among netizens after she shared a tweet on the COVID-19 vaccination and questioned why there is pressure to get vaccinated and called it 'illogical' and 'sinister'.

In the tweet, Pooja wrote, "If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister!"

Many netizens were unhappy with her tweet and disagreed with her statement and accused her of being against 'science'.

Check out Pooja Bedi's tweet:

How can a "Universal Pass" for two jabs be valid when they can get covid & spread covid just like unvaccinated?

& especially since they now say that 2 jabs aren't adequate (antibodies disappear) & booster shots needed..how is it ANY guarantee? It's a bottomless pit of vaccines! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

@pbhushan1 we are just being subjected to illogical whims and decisions of law makers/ people in power. The loss of lives/ education to kids/ income& opportunity of the vast majority of the country due to covid protocols & restrictions is unequatable to the 1% covid Death rate. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

While one netizen wrote, "How much research have you done on this topic before posting it. It’s so insane. Even the virus is mutating to survive and so we are. Drastic drop in severe cases and mortality, UK is the example", another said, "Please stop this anti vaccine campaign. Its sheer silly. Forget companies, no one unvaccinated is welcome to my home too. And, trust me, many homes."

Here are the reactions of netizens:

Please stop this anti vaccine campaign. Its sheer silly. Forget companies, no one unvaccinated is welcome to my home too. And, trust me, many homes. — CASAS #tiranga (@pschakra) August 22, 2021

This looks like a tweet by an #AntiVaxxer . Science tells us that #COVIDVaccination provides good protection to the #vaccinated . At a workplace, people work together. It is, therefore, important that everyone in the organisation is well protected.#Covid_19 #GetVaccinatedNow — PrriyaRaj//Get Vaccinated// (@PrriyaRaj) August 22, 2021

Are you an expert in pandemic management and vaccines? Let the medical fraternity decide, you are an actress and you have not done anything significant in your field for a long time.. — Pradeep K (@hipradip) August 26, 2021

Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups. Do us a favour, please shut up @poojabeditweets pic.twitter.com/BYFxqW6m3v — Tanish Ganjoo (@TanishGanjoo) August 23, 2021

you are against science,.. — Baiju Vijayan (@kvbaiju86) August 22, 2021

I m glad most Indians believe in the power of science and not illogical theories — Ashish (@ashishpuri11) August 22, 2021

Pooja made her movie debut with Jag Mundhra's film Vishkanya back in 1991 and then went on to star opposite Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander a year later. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Maa Exchange and Nach Baliye amongst others.

She has a daughter Alaya F who is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddy’ opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will also be seen in a titled ‘U Turn’, also produced by Balaji Telefilms, followed by a film to be helmed by Anurag Kashyap.