Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi massively trolled for questioning COVID-19 vaccination drive, says 'it's a bottomless pit of vaccines!'

In her new tweet, actress Pooja Bedi raised doubts on the government's strategy to vaccinate the whole population as she claimed 99% of COVID infected survive the virus.

File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has created a stir in Twitter among netizens after she shared a tweet on the COVID-19 vaccination and questioned why there is pressure to get vaccinated and called it 'illogical' and 'sinister'.

In the tweet, Pooja wrote, "If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket.  NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister!"

Many netizens were unhappy with her tweet and disagreed with her statement and accused her of being against 'science'.

Check out Pooja Bedi's tweet:

 

While one netizen wrote, "How much research have you done on this topic before posting it. It’s so insane. Even the virus is mutating to survive and so we are. Drastic drop in severe cases and mortality, UK is the example", another said, "Please stop this anti vaccine campaign. Its sheer silly. Forget companies, no one unvaccinated is welcome to my home too. And, trust me, many homes."

Here are the reactions of netizens:

 

Pooja made her movie debut with Jag Mundhra's film Vishkanya back in 1991 and then went on to star opposite Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander a year later. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Maa Exchange and Nach Baliye amongst others. 

She has a daughter Alaya F who is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddy’ opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will also be seen in a titled ‘U Turn’, also produced by Balaji Telefilms, followed by a film to be helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

