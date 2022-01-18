हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey porn film case: SC grants protection from arrest to controversial model

Poonam Pandey has been arrayed as an accused in the FIR along with actor Sherlyn Chopra. 

Poonam Pandey porn film case: SC grants protection from arrest to controversial model

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted protection from arrest to actress Poonam Pandey in porn films racket case.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey against a Bombay High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail.

"Issue notice... In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner," the bench said.

Pandey has been arrayed as an accused in the FIR along with actor Sherlyn Chopra. 

The high court had rejected her anticipatory bail application on November 25, 2021. In December, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

Kundra had been booked under certain Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act, for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from the sessions court, but it was refused, He then moved the high court, claiming that he had been framed. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Poonam Pandeypoonam pandey porn film casePornographySCpoonam pandey caseRaj Kundra porn film case
Next
Story

Kiara Advani runs on beach in a white bikini, enjoys dip in a pool: VIDEO

Must Watch

PT8M50S

Zee Top 100: 'Will make micro donations in polling booths'