Post eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, Shilpa Shetty welcomes her sister Shamita home

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT’s second runner-up Shamita Shetty is back home post her eviction from the show.

Actor and sister Shilpa Shetty has finally reunited with her after a span of six weeks inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

An elated Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Shamita, whom she fondly calls 'Tunki'.

Sharing the picture, in which the 'Dhadkan' actor is seen capturing a selfie while giving her younger sister a tight hug and kiss, she wrote, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home."

The adorable post accumulated more than 3 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

For the unversed, Shamita was among the top 3 finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy, defeating choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita in the finale round.

Earlier, Shilpa has shared another post, urging her fans to vote for her sister for the big win.

She wrote, "My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes my heart swell with pride and I’m so happy to see her come into her own. YOU are already MY winner my darling .. Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam

#ShamitasTribe, let’s make it happen! Head to my InstaStories to vote for @shamitashetty_official!"