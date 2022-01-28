हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal opens up on having her role cut from Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth', says 'it didn't upset me'

Pragya Jaiswal's song with Salman Khan - 'Main Chala' got a separate release after being edited out from the film 'Antim'.

Pragya Jaiswal opens up on having her role cut from Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Antim: The Final Truth&#039;, says &#039;it didn&#039;t upset me&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Pragya Jaiswal who recently starred in 'Main Chala' music video alongside Salman Khan had revealed that the song was supposed to feature in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth' but ended up getting edited out from the Mahesh Manjrekar film. 

The actress, in an interview with an entertainment portal, opened up on what she felt about her part being removed from the movie, taking away her chance of a Bollywood debut.

 

Pragya told Pinkvilla, "I was informed about that decision well in advance...It’s not an easy decision to make so I was kept in the loop right from the beginning & hence it didn't upset me much...It was done for the larger interest of the film and was done in the most respectful manner so I was on the same page as the makers of the film."

 

In another conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Pragya also said that Salman Khan wasn't happy with her part getting cut from the film and up till the end moment tried to retain her scenes.

"Sir bilkul khush nahi the iss decision se. Unhone bohot try kiya aakhri minute tak ki main film mein rahoon", she said.

Presented by Zee Studios, 'Antim: The Final Truth' stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

On the other hand, the song Main Chala was produced by Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan and sung by Guru Randhawa & Iulia Vantur.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pragya JaiswalSalman KhanAntim: The Final TruthMain Chala song
Next
Story

On her 36th birthday, Shruti Haasan reflects on her life learnings, see post

Must Watch

PT9M38S

Election Rush: CM Yogi to visit Meerut today