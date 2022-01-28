Pragya Jaiswal opens up on having her role cut from Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth', says 'it didn't upset me'

New Delhi: Actress Pragya Jaiswal who recently starred in 'Main Chala' music video alongside Salman Khan had revealed that the song was supposed to feature in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth' but ended up getting edited out from the Mahesh Manjrekar film.

The actress, in an interview with an entertainment portal, opened up on what she felt about her part being removed from the movie, taking away her chance of a Bollywood debut.

Pragya told Pinkvilla, "I was informed about that decision well in advance...It’s not an easy decision to make so I was kept in the loop right from the beginning & hence it didn't upset me much...It was done for the larger interest of the film and was done in the most respectful manner so I was on the same page as the makers of the film."

In another conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Pragya also said that Salman Khan wasn't happy with her part getting cut from the film and up till the end moment tried to retain her scenes.

"Sir bilkul khush nahi the iss decision se. Unhone bohot try kiya aakhri minute tak ki main film mein rahoon", she said.

Presented by Zee Studios, 'Antim: The Final Truth' stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

On the other hand, the song Main Chala was produced by Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan and sung by Guru Randhawa & Iulia Vantur.