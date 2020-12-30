Pranati Rai Prakash to debut as a singer from song 'Tera Muskurana' in New Year

New Delhi: The lead actress of the web series, 'Mannphodganj Ki Binny', Pranati Rai Prakash, touched many hearts with the story of a small-town girl with big dreams. Her ravishing glamour, on the other hand, has a fan base of its own! Her journey from early modeling days has been exceptionally evident, and she is for sure paving her path in the B town.

Pranati to soon kick start her new year with the song 'Tera Muskurana' by Toabh Music. The multi-talented actress is giving her own voice for the music. Pranati Rai Prakash revealed, "My latest collaboration with Rishabh Tiwari is for a romantic song, 'Tera Muskurana'. It is a very special track for me because it's the first time I’m singing my composition."

She further added, "It felt great listening to my voice in a song. I was pinching myself!! My previous experiences have been performing in school choirs and musicals, singing my self-composed songs for my friends, or at college fests. I remember singing at Miss India as well. But this was the first time I recorded on a mic and the experience was beautiful. Rishab loved my composition at the first go. I practiced with him on the guitar and fine-tuned my part."

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash started her journey from Miss India 2015, where she emerged as a semi-finalist, later going on to win India’s Next Top Model 2016 edition. Prakash has come a long way since then, from debuting in the movie 'Family of Thakurganj' to playing a lead in 'Mannphodganj Ki Binny' on the OTT platform. Pranati has also been a part of the blockbuster hit 'Love Aaj Kal'. The actress is now busy in the shoot for the Alt Balaji web series 'Cartel' where she will be seen opposite Rithwik Dhanjani and another thriller web film 'Penthouse' opposite Arjun Rampal.

