Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar's haldi and mehendi ceremony pics are unmissable!

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Prateik Babbar and fiancee Sanya Sagar's pre-wedding ceremonies have begun in Lucknow. The haldi and mehendi ceremony pictures are out and we must say that the two make for a super cutesy couple.

Prateik wore a traditional attire as he donned an off-white kurta with churidaar pants and green dupatta. Sanya meanwhile added a little modern touch to her desi look. She wore a mustard gown with beautiful tiara decked with white flowers.

Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Their wedding is going to be a two-day affair followed by a grand reception for friends and relatives in Mumbai as well. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's wedding, it's Prateik and Sanya's turn to enter matrimony.

Theirs is the first B-Town wedding of this year.

Sanya is a writer-director cum editor. She studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication. Sanya also holds a diploma in filmmaking from the prestigious London Film Academy, reportedly.

Prateik was seen in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Mulk' last year. He will next be seen in 'Chhichhore', a film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.