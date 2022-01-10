Preity Zinta teases Hrithik Roshan with THIS throwback pic on his b'day

New Delhi: On Hrithik Roshan's 48th birthday, his dear friend Preity Zinta teased him by sharing a hilarious throwback picture of the duo and it perfectly defined their longstanding friendship.

In the picture, Preity is seen laughing at Hrithik's hair which look are frizzed up and poking out as if after an electric shock.

Preity gave the picture a funny caption and told Hrithik that she couldn't help but share the hidden gem as a reminder of all the fun times they had together.

She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always. Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Hrithik adopted a puppy on his birthday and introduced him to his fans on Instagram with an adorable video and note.

Many celebs including Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished the star on his birthday. Sussanne penned a heartfelt note for Hrithik. In the message, she addressed Hrithik as 'best dad'.

Preity and Hrithik have worked in many films together such as 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Lakshya', 'Mission Kashmir' and were loved for their on-screen chemistry.