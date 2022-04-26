हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relation would end soon, predicts Donald Trump!

According to a clip shared by Piers Morgan on Twitter, Trump went on to say, "I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle&#039;s relation would end soon, predicts Donald Trump!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has taken a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, saying that the Prince is "whipped" by Meghan. In an interview with TV host Piers Morgan, Donald Trump took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accusing Prince Harry of being "so disrespectful to the country".

According to a clip shared by Piers Morgan on Twitter, Trump went on to say, "I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen." "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he continued.

In the interview, Trump was asked whether he would remove Harry and Meghan's royal titles if he were Queen Elizabeth II. To which he replied, "I would, the only thing I disagree with the queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, 'If that's your choice fine, but you no longer have titles and frankly don't come around.' He has been so disrespectful to the country and I think he's an embarrassment."

Predicting the couple's future, Trump says, "I've been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It'll end and it'll end bad." 

He also believes that the Prince would soon get bored of being "bossed around" or Meghan Markle would start linking with some better guy.

The two-part interview of the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" is already grabbing headlines due to the former US President walking out of the interview after being confronted with his election lies. However, Trump stood his ground and instead accused Piers Morgan of "unlawfully and deceptively" editing the clip. 

 

