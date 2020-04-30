Prithvi Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma and others: The illustrious Kapoor family and its gems

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday in Mumbai, belonged to the illustrious Kapoor family, widely considered the first family of Bollywood. He was the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, the pioneer of Indian theatre and of the Hindi film industry, and son of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Prithviraj Kapoor’s sons Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor too made it big in the Hindi cinema. All three were superstars of their generation and gave the industry some of the best films.

Raj Kapoor is amongst India's most noted actors and filmmakers. He is hailed as the 'the greatest showman' Bollywood. He also brought up the iconic RK Studio in Mumbai. Raj Kapoor was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor, with whom he had five children – sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Ritu Nanda died earlier this year while Rishi Kapoor, another iconic actor of the industry, breathed his last on April 29.

Of his three brothers, Rishi Kapoor made it big on the big screen. He reigned the Bollywood in the 70s and 80s and was Hindi cinema’s heartthrob. His launch as a hero happened with Raj Kapoor's ‘Bobby’ in 1973. But his acting career began in 1970 with ‘Mera Naam Joker’. He was a hero who would redefine romance on-screen forever and his hit songs will always be evergreen. He has given us some iconic films and his pairing with Neetu Kapoor, whom he was married to, was also a hit.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot in 1980. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor are their two children. While Riddhima chose to stay away from the limelight, Ranbir made a career in films. He is a successful actor and considered the most versatile one among the new lot.

Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, also married actress Babita. The couple have two daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, both on top of their acting game. Karisma ruled the box office in the 90s while Kareena is now the queen of Bollywood. She is married to another A-list star – Saif Ali Khan, whose mother is veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Ranbir, Karisma and Kareena are the fourth generation actors in the family.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Kapoor starred in only a handful of films and is best-known for ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’.