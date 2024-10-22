Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Sneak Peek Into A Day In Life Of Nadia Sinh

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project 'Citadel Season 2', has been sharing exciting glimpses from the set.

On Monday, the 'Desi Girl' gave fans a sneak peek into the detailed work that goes into creating her character, Nadia Sinh. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated her fans to behind-the-scenes look at her transformation for 'Citadel Season 2'.

The video opens with Priyanka in the makeup chair, prepping her skin and getting her hair done. Alongside the video, she wrote, "What do they say? GRWM... Monday edition. #Citadel".

The clip contains text, "GRWM A day in the life of a Nadia #citadel." It ended with the actress flaunting her final makeup look.

Previously, she had posted pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband, Nick Jonas.

The actress embraced her filmy side as she marked the festival in London. She shared several photos of herself breaking the fast in a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta, while Nick was seen holding a glass as Priyanka sipped water.

Helmed by the Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel' season 2 will see Priyanka Jonas reprising her role as special agent Nadia Sinh, alongside co-star Richard Madden, who will portray Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. The new season also stars Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

The spy thriller revolves around an intelligence agency that was dismantled by a powerful syndicate, and the agents who are reinstated to prevent the syndicate from gaining further control.

In addition to ‘Citadel’, Priyanka also has 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, in the pipeline.

She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, the film has reportedly been delayed due to scheduling conflicts.