Actress Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares gorgeous selfie, says 'hopeful for what 2021 will bring'

Prriyanka Chopra shares her hopes for the new year with a picture on social media

Priyanka Chopra shares gorgeous selfie, says &#039;hopeful for what 2021 will bring&#039;
Credit: Instagram/ @priyankachopra

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited to turn the page on this year and is hopeful for what 2021 will bring.

Priyanka posted a selfie on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white crop top paired with lavender bottoms. She sports a bob and no make-up.

"Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" she captioned the image. 

Take a look at her post:

 

 

Priyanka is currently shooting for the Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You'.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. She co-stars with Sam Heughan in the film.

