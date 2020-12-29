Priyanka Chopra shares gorgeous selfie, says 'hopeful for what 2021 will bring'

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited to turn the page on this year and is hopeful for what 2021 will bring.

Priyanka posted a selfie on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white crop top paired with lavender bottoms. She sports a bob and no make-up.

"Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" she captioned the image.

Take a look at her post:

Priyanka is currently shooting for the Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You'.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. She co-stars with Sam Heughan in the film.