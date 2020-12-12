Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding pictures go viral - Take a look

New Delhi: Choreographer Punit Patha Pathak and his fiancé Nidhi Mooney Singh tied the knot on Friday (11 December). Comedian Bharti Singh, who was at the wedding with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, shared videos of the couple at the wedding that have gone viral along with a few pictures shared by fans.

In the videos Nidhi Mooney Sing is seen in a gorgeous pink lehenga and Punit Pathak in a peach-colour sherwani. Dancing to the beats of the dhol in their colour-coordinated outfits, the couple look like a match made in heaven.

Taking to Instagram Bharti Singh posted a video of the couple which she captioned with congratulation saying “Congratulations on your wedding day and best wishes for a happy life together! It means so much to witness the joy of your wedding day. Congratulations to you both on finding the perfect person to share all your days with. Feeling so much joy for the two of you as you join your lives in marriage!”

Take a look at the videos she posted:

Fans also posted some stunning pictures of the couple that have gone viral.

Punit Pathak got engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh on 26 August of this year and a few days before their ceremony they announced the date of their wedding on their Instagram account with cute posts. Punit captioned his post “A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM!”

Choreographer Punit Pathak who is known as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019, has also featured in quite a few Bollywood films like Street Dancer, ABCD, ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade.