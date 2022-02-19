हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Iconic singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Iconic singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Khan's team confirmed the same on his official Twitter handle.

 

"We sadly announce the rescheduling of the Mystical Sufi Night as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested Covid positive. The event has now been rescheduled for Saturday, 12th March 2022. We greatly regret the inconvenience caused!"

Well-wishers from flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes.

"Get well soon sir (legend)," a fan wrote.

"Take care. Get well soon," another fan added.

" Get well soon .....Ameen," wrote another well-wisher.

Reportedly, Khan tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan. 

 

