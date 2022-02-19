Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Iconic singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Khan's team confirmed the same on his official Twitter handle.

We sadly announce the rescheduling of the Mystical Sufi Night as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested Covid+. The event has now been rescheduled for Saturday, 12th March 2022

We greatly regret the inconvenience caused! pic.twitter.com/OLRFnP0nrn — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 19, 2022

Well-wishers from flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes.

"Get well soon sir (legend)," a fan wrote.

"Take care. Get well soon," another fan added.

" Get well soon .....Ameen," wrote another well-wisher.

Reportedly, Khan tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan.