Rahul Roy: All you need to know about the Aashiqui star

New Delhi: Actor Rahul Roy, who is known for his role in the 1990 hit film 'Aashiqui', suffered brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil, and is currently hospitalised in Mumbai. He was soon rushed to Mumbai for treatment. At present, he is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Rahul Roy shot to popularity at the age of 22 after starring in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aashiqui' opposite actress Anu Agarwal. After 'Aashiqui', he signed films like 'Junoon', 'Pyaar Ka Saaya', 'Ghazab Tamasha', 'Ghazab Tamasha', 'Sapne Sajan Ke', 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee' among others. After 2001's 'Afsana Dilwalon Ka', Rahul Roy took a break of four years before returning to the silver screen in 2005 with 'Meri Aashiqui'.

It was 'Bigg Boss Season 1' that gave him fame and recognition all over again in 2007. The popular reality show was won by him.

He was last seen in 'Cabaret', produced by Pooja Bhatt. 'Agra' and 'LAC: Live The Battle' are Rahul Roy's forthcoming films.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rahul Roy was married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar, a fashion model, from 2000 to 2014.

The 52-year-old actor is currently in the ICU of Nanavati Hospital and is reportedly responding well to the treatment. It is being believed that the extreme weather conditions caused the stroke.