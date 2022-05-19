New Delhi: Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who is out on bail in a pornography creation and circulation case, is again in hot waters. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a fresh money laundering case against him in connection with the pornography case. Earlier in 2021, Mumbai Police had also registered a money laundering case against him.

Breaking the development, news agency ANI tweeted, “ED (Enforcement Directorate) has registered a money laundering case against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the pornography case, Mumbai Police also registered a case against him in 2021”.

Maharashtra | ED (Enforcement Directorate) has registered a money laundering case against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the pornography case, Mumbai Police also registered a case against him in 2021. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Earlier, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch Police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films via his mobile applications.

Raj Kundra got bail after spending more than 60 days behind the bar. The business man stepped out of the jail on September 22 at a surety of Rs 50,000. He has maintained that he is innocent and the charges against him are false. The businessman has been keeping a low profile since his return. Raj would often be seen wearing a full face mask when out in public.