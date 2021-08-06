हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra pornography case: Cops record statement of actor Sherlyn Chopra

Chopra appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch at around 12 pm to record her statement and left at around 8 pm.

Raj Kundra pornography case: Cops record statement of actor Sherlyn Chopra
File photo

Mumbai: Police on Friday recorded the statement of actor-model Sherlyn Chopra for nearly eight hours in connection with the porn films case in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested, an official said.

Chopra appeared before the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch at around 12 pm to record her statement and left at around 8 pm, the official said.

Last month, the crime branch had arrested Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his company's IT head Ryan Thorpe in the case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

Earlier this week, the police had quizzed the director of Armsprime, a company linked to the alleged porn racket. Last week, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Chopra.

In her plea, Chopra has said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch is investigating the case that was registered at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai in February 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj KundraSherlyn Chopraraj kundra caseRaj Kundra porn films caseraj kundra arrestedShilpa Shetty
Next
Story

Look at her attitude: Kajol slammed by netizens for 'arrogant' behaviour with fans who brought her birthday cake! - Watch

Must Watch

PT13M22S

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Who will win UP Election 2022 ?