Rakhi Sawant brutally trolled for her latest insensitive video claiming 'Sushant Singh Rajput came in my dream' - Watch

New Delhi: Motor-mouth Rakhi Sawant has done it again. This time she made a controversial video in relation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and got massive backlash from netizens onlinee.

Rakhi Sawant in her latest video can be seen claiming that Sushant came in her dream and said that he will take birth again as Rakhi's son. This landed her in trouble as netizens trolled her brutally on Instagram.

Watch it here:

Rakhi Sawant's insensitive video comes at a time when Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has left his family, fans, friends and film fraternity shocked.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly battling depression for the past few months.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the case.