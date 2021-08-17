Rakhi Sawant turns into desi spider woman, demands entry into Bigg Boss OTT house- Watch!

New Delhi: The most controversial celebrity of all time, Rakhi Sawant is back in news.

Recently, she was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT in desi spider woman avatar. She reached the sets along with her luggage and demanded Bigg Boss for an entry in the show.

She even posed and danced for the paparazzi.

Her hilarious videos were shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

For the unversed, Rakhi is known for her quirky and unique style of grabbing the headlines. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 which was hosted by Salman Khan. She was one of the most interesting contestants on the show and was loved by one and all.

This time Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Voot, and has also introduced a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

What's even more interesting is that viewers will have total access to the doings of the contestants as with 24x7 direct camera footage.