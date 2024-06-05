Advertisement
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In A Black Sequin Saree With A Thigh-High Slit

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Trending Photos

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh, gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-drama film 'Indian 2,' made a dazzling appearance at a grand event in Chennai. The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of pictures showcasing her exquisite look.

Rakul looked stunning in a black sequin saree, paired with an embroidered blouse and delicate jewelry. She completed her elegant ensemble with minimal makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Alongside the pictures, Rakul captioned her post, "There is no such thing as too much black."

Her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, was quick to comment on her post, writing, "Oh my god." Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21 this year.

They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

Talking about her work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. (ANI)

