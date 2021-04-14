Ram Gopal Varma calls Kumbh Mela 'corona atom bomb', says it's a 'viral explosion'

New Delhi: The controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has done it again! The motor-mouth director has this time courted trouble by calling the Maha Kumbh Mela has the 'corona atom bomb'. In a series of tweets, RGV stated how a large congregation at Kumbh Mela could result in a COVID-19 surge.

Ram Gopal Varma, in his controversial Kumbh Mela tweets, wrote: What you are seeing is not KUMBH MELA but it’s a CORONA ATOM BOMB ..I wonder who will be made accountable for this VIRAL EXPLOSION

What you are seeing is not KUMBH MELA but it’s a CORONA ATOM BOMB ..I wonder who will be made accountable for this VIRAL EXPLOSION pic.twitter.com/bQP9fVOw5c — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

Wish you all a very Happy Ugadi and may God bless you with a corona free health and tax free prosperity ...and if you really believe that it will happen you are DUMBER than you are — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

Wish givers give wishes of prosperity to others because they know wishes won’t come true ..But just in case the wishes come true those who will be most upset will be the wish givers themselves..Because no person wants another person to be prosperous except himself. Happy Ugadi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

Anyone who gives loads of love knows that anything given in loads cannot have value ..So instead of a few grams weighing gold ring they give you tonnes of love because gold is very costly and love is zero cheap Happy Ugadi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

All celebrities give loads of love to their fans but never even one paisa ,which again proves my point that LOVE IS CHEAP Happy Ugadi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

Congratulations india Lockdown has got a new name now “Break the chain “ wowww and all are invited to the naming ceremony Statuory warning : No masks for Kumbh mela returnees because they already washed off their virus in the Ganges — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

"I will not call this as lockdown," Thackeray said, because I gave it a new name and all are invited to the naming ceremony and please don’t forget to bring ur gifts ” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

Govt Restriction : Buses will be allowed to operate at full seating capacity, but no passengers will be allowed to travel standing My innocent question:

Can the standing passengers sit on the sitting passengers laps? Just asking ! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

KUMBH MELAAA GOOD BYE INDIAAA WELCOME CORONAA

KUMBH MELAAA GOOD BYE INDIAAAWELCOME CORONAA pic.twitter.com/GZgpFwuU1l — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2021

He also shared a news article stating the number of COVID positive cases at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. He wrote: If in a 31 lakh congregation like this as per govt only 26 tested positive then there’s no problem at all. Let’s all party

If in a 31 lakh congregation like this as per govt only 26 tested positive then there’s no problem at all Let’s all party https://t.co/Py8t66rnx5 pic.twitter.com/WZvt7pNqQQ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 13, 2021

On the work front, his last outing 'Power Star' was reportedly loosely based on south superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV released it online on an app and claimed record-breaking views already.

The film stars a lookalike of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. 'Power Star' is a parody take on Pawan Kalyan's political stint and reportedly his fans even attacked RGV's office for making such a film on their favourite celebrity.

This year, he announced his latest project titled 'Dheyyam', a horror-drama featuring Swathi Deekshith and Rajasekhar.