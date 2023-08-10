New Delhi: Bollywood director Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was on Thursday spotted making another bold statement in an embellished golden bikini in Mumbai. The actress, singer is known for hogging attention with her bold and skimpy outfits. She enjoys huge popularity on social media and often stuns the internet with her bold look.

The actress-singer was once again captured by the shuttebugs while she stepped out for a music photoshoot. She was seen donning a golden bralette which she teamed with chain accessories and paired the outfit with blue denim. She rounded off her look with black ankle-length boots. Before getting inside her car, Sakshi blew a flying kiss towards the cameras capturing her.

Take a look at a video featuring her:



WHO IS SAKSHI CHOPRA?

Sakshi Chopra runs her YouTube channel and is often seen in bold looks. Reportedly, she trained in music at the prestigious Trinity College London for Western vocals. Sakshi's debut video on YouTube was a cover of 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone. She was recently papped on Mumbai streets wearing a sexy beige bralette and bikini bottoms. Take a look at her video here:

Her mother Meenakshi Sagar is Moti Sagar's (Ramanand Sagar's youngest son) daughter. Sakshi’s stepfather is Mamik Singh. Meenakshi and Mamik got married in 2018. Sakshi's uncle is Akash Chopra, who is an actor.

Her Instagram (IG) bio suggests that she is a singer and a songwriter. Sakshi Chopra also has a degree from the famous Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, California, USA. An active social media celebrity, she has 552K followers on IG alone and keeps regularly updating her account with uber hot pictures and videos.

Earlier this year, Sakshi was in the news when she alleged sexual harassment during her participation in a game show hosted by Netflix. She took to Instagram and shared a detailed post that read, "SEXUAL HARASSMENT at @netflix_in @solproductions_ I only signed because one call a day was PROMISED - In my contract. @netflix_in CHASED me for over a year even holding a respect team meeting to assure me what kind of show it was as I initially refused. @showrunnerchad SUFFOCATED me with calls & messages begging to be on this. They mislead me into believing it’s ONLY a game show with fun tasks like singing, content creation - No gossip no drama ONLY games. They didn’t give us food, not even behind the cameras.

Sakshi went on to add that the company gave her zero privacy as they constantly monitored her and did not let her make contact with her mother. They further did not let her speak of her sexual harassment, stopping all contact.

She said "My mama had no idea what was going on in the show as they were monitoring every call & message & when I tried to tell her about these tasks & sexual harassment they SNATCHED the phone from my hand, after that they didn't let me call anymore. All I could tell her was please get me out of this show anyhow."