mahika sharma

Ramayan fame Mahika Sharma tests COVID positive at vaccination centre

Mahika Sharma is known for featuring in the television series Ramayan and FIR.

Ramayan fame Mahika Sharma tests COVID positive at vaccination centre

Mumbai: Actress Mahika Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress was found infected with the virus when she visited a vaccination centre for her first jab.

"I'm surprised and shocked that I'm positive for Covid-19. I had no symptoms and I'm all healthy. I was about to take my first jab but now I'll have to wait for some time more. All of the sudden this happened, and has made me restless," she said.

"I have quarantined myself. I'm virtually in touch with my doctor. I also request people who have been close to me for past few days to get tested," she added.

Mahika is known for featuring in the television series "Ramayan" and "FIR", and has also appeared in films like "Mardaani" and "Mr Joe B. Carvalho".

 

