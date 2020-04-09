हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shyamsundar Kaalaani

Ramayan's 'Sugriva' aka Shyamsundar Kaalaani dies, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri mourn demise

Shyamsundar Kaalaani became famous after playing the iconic dual roles of Sugriva and Bali in 'Ramayan'.

Ramayan&#039;s &#039;Sugriva&#039; aka Shyamsundar Kaalaani dies, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri mourn demise
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Television and film actor Arun Govil, who played the iconic character of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' took to his Twitter account and mourned the demise of fellow actor Shyamsundar Kaalaani. He played the role of Sugriva and Bali in the epic saga. 

Arun Govil wrote: Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.

Shyamsundar Kaalaani became famous after playing the iconic dual roles of Sugriva and Bali in 'Ramayan'. According to reports, the actor breathed his last on April 7, 2020 in Kalka. He was battling cancer. 

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman on the show, also extended his condolences on Shyamsundar Kaalaani's demise. He wrote: Very sad and  sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali  with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP

Shyamsundar is survived by his wife. 

Meanwhile, Doordarshan (DD) decided to air a few other top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers in the testing times of coronavirus pandemic and 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' are amongst them. 

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' started from March 28, 2020. One episode is telecast in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively. 

May his soul rest in peace.

 

 

Shyamsundar Kaalaani Shyam Sundar sugriva Bali Arun Govil Ramayan Lakshman Sunil Lahri
