Rana Daggubati Apologises After Taking Dig At Sonam Kapoor For Wasting Dulquer Salmaan's Time On Film Sets

Popular actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media handle to clarify his comment he made on actress Sonam Kapoor at the pre-release event of the film ''King of Kotha'.

 

Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: ANI

Rana Daggubati Apologises After Taking Dig At Sonam Kapoor For Wasting Dulquer Salmaan's Time On Film Sets Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday (August 15) issued an apology to Sonam Kapoor for unintentionally making her face a backlash over one of his comments at 'King of Kotha' event.

Daggubati recently attended an event for Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film 'King of Kotha' in Hyderabad. A video from the event has gone viral where Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress.

Rana applauded Dulquer's patience and took a dig at the actress saying she was speaking to her husband over the phone about shopping while making the entire 
crew wait.

While the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor.

Quashing all the trolling, Rana today took to Twitter to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issued a clarification about the same.

"I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

'The Zoya Factor' was released in 2019 and it featured Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam in the lead role.

