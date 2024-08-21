Rana Daggubati Breaks Ties With Naga Chaitanya After His Engagement With Sobhita Dhulipala?

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement came as a surprise to their fans as the couple never spoke about their relationship and there was only speculation of them being together. And now the new theory has come out that the Daggubati family has broken their ties with Akkeni. Daggubatts are Chay’s maternal family and it is noticed that they have maintained their distance from Chay and family after his engagement with Sobhita. It is noticed that none of the Daggubatti members is following Sobhita on Instagram, while Rana continues to follow Chay’s ex-wife and Bollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Check out the post that claims the rift between Akkinenis and Daggubatis after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement.

It is also reported that none of the Daggubatis were present at the engagement. However, these are just mere speculations. Another report claims that the family has refuted the rumours and hosted a small gathering to welcome Sobhita in the family.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8, 2024, Nagarjuna shared the news and wished them togetherness till infinity. “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love". The couple has all plans to go for a lavish wedding but not anytime soon.