RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir, Alia Surprise Fans With Face-Reveal Of Daughter Raha; Fans Call Her 'Copy Of Rishi Kapoor'

Raha looked adorable in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia wore a floral black dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Ranbir, Alia Surprise Fans With Face-Reveal Of Daughter Raha; Fans Call Her 'Copy Of Rishi Kapoor' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised their fans on Christmas with the first-ever appearance of their daughter Raha Kapoor. They had not revealed her face till date and had also told Paps not to click her but at the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family, both the actors decided to surprise their fans and reveal Raha's face. 

In the now-viral video, Ranbir can be seen telling the paps not to scream as they are getting Raha for pictures. Paps get excited as they reveal the face of Raha, she looks adorable as Ranbir and Alia pose with her. Her eyes are stunning, just like her aunt Kareena Kapoor and her face is matching her granddad Rishi Kapoor according to the fans. 

 

 

Raha looked adorable in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia wore a floral black dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye emojis. “So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor,” wrote a fan. “She is adorable resembles alot with her Dada Rishi Kapoor,” commented another. 

Raha was born on November 6, 2022. Until today, Ranbir and Alia had never shared pictures or let the paparazzi click her photos. 

Last night, Alia celebrated Christmas at dad Mahesh Bhatt's house along with Pooja Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. 

The 'Brahmastra' actors arrived at the party in their best outfits. Alia looked gorgeous in a lime-coloured frilled dress. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet stylish look. He wore a beige-hued pant with a white t-shirt and a black waistcoat. A mini 'Brahmastra' reunion also happened at the party as Ranbir and Alia were joined by Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. 

