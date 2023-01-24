Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his toned six-pack abs in a hot still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor!

New Delhi: After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film finally unveiled the title 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial will see Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time. The recently released trailer flooded social media with praise-worthy comments and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars.

While the trailer showcases the different looks of Ranbir and Shraddha, a still of Ranbir from the film is all things hot. In the picture, Ranbir is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies. He is seen showing off his chiselled abs and toned body. He is truly redefining hotness. His stubble is surely complementing well with his look.

During a trailer launch event of the film, Ranbir recalled how he called Luv Ranjan after watching his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He also said that it was the first time that he called a director on his own. Ranbir said, "When Punchnama 2 had released, the first time I called a director on my own and told him that I wanted to work with him. We were also going to do a film with Ajay sir, which Luv sir was going to direct. Then a few days later he came to me with this film's script, which had so much entertainment. People ask why I never did films like this post Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but making films like these is very difficult. But Luv is a fantastic writer and I had a great time working on this."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, March 8, 2023.