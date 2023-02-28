Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Boycott Bollywood Trend, Says, ‘We Are Not Saving The World’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan starrer `Pathaan` has set the box office on fire, but still, the conversation around `Boycott Bollywood` refuses to die. In a recent promotional event for his upcoming rom-com `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to share his views on `Boycott Bollywood`. Dismissing it as `baseless`, Ranbir said to the reporters, "If you ask me about any call about `boycott Bollywood, I really find that baseless. There are so many negative things coming post-pandemic. Films are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. So audiences come to theatres to forget worries. They come to watch films on big screen, to have a good time. I just don`t know (comprehend) the boycott thing."

`Boycott Bollywood` has been trending on social media for quite some time. Last year films like, `Raksha Bandhan`, `Laal Singh Chaddha` bore the brunt of `boycott Bollywood` before their release. But `Pathaan`, in a way, defeated the boycott Bollywood gang with its smashing box office collection. The movie, however, drew flaks from political parties before its release for allegedly hurting religious sentiment.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor will romance Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`. Apart from that, he will feature in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s `Animal` in which, he was cast opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film 'Brahmastra Part 1:Shiva'. Ranbir recently embraced fatherhood as Alia Bhatt gave birth to daughter Raha.