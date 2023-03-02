Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why He Stays Away From Social Media, Says, ‘Actor Ki Jo Mystery Hai...’

New Delhi: While most actors these days heavily use social media to promote their films, Ranbir Kapoor is someone who stays away from all major social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook etc. Even though his wife Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media and keeps sharing the updates of her personal and professional life, Ranbir has always maintained his distance from these platforms. Now in a recent promotional event for his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar;, the actor opened up on why he stays away from it.

“Mere mein woh baat nahi hai. Mera humesha se yeh manna hai ki ek actor aur actress ki jo mystery hai, woh kahi na kahi chali ja rahi hai. Toh audience ko lag raha hai ki 'yaar bahut jaldi bore ho rahe hai ek insaan se. Inhe bahut dekh liya, ab kuch aur dikhao,” he said. (It’s not my cup of tea. I have always believed that actors and actresses' mystery factor is getting fizzled out due to overexposure on social media. So the audience feels that they have had enough of this actor and want to see something else).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which he will be seen for the first time with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on March 8. Other than that, he will also be seen in Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal’. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.