Ranbir Kapoor’s young doppelganger goes viral, leaves netizens stunned- Watch

New Delhi: A little boy’s video is going viral on the internet who shares a striking resemblance with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. The boy looks exactly like a younger version of Ranbir which has left the netizens amazed. The boy’s Instagram handle goes by the name Nirav Bhatt. A particular video shared by him which talks about his resemblance with Ranbir in which the boy can be seen tuning to the beats of ‘Mujhe Nahi Pata Hai, Mujhse Mat Pucho Na’ trend.

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor were quick to notice him and started dropping comments as soon as they saw the video. “You look like ranbir kapoor,” commented one user. Another fan noticed his surname Bhatt and wrote a hilarious comment. “Aur sir name bhi Ranvir ki wife ka hai,” the fan commented.

See the viral video

Earlier also, the boy’s photo caught the attention of netizens when Alia Bhatt shared an ad for her clothing line ‘Edamamma’.

This comes as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. The couple got married in April this year and broke the internet when Alia announced her pregnancy just two months after the wedding.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ which also marked his first film with wife Alia. Apart from this, he also has Sandep Vanga’s ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next film in his kitty.