Randhir Kapoor denies having Dementia, says Ranbir Kapoor is 'entitled to say what he wants'

New Delhi: After nephew Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that his uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has 'early stages of Dementia', the latter has reacted to it. In an interview with ETimes, Randhir Kapoor has denied it and said that he is perfectly alright.

"Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago," Randhir Kapoor told ETimes. When asked how come Ranbir said it then, he quipped, "Ranbir ki marzi; he is entitled to say what he wants."

He was asked whether after watching 'Sharmaji Namkeen', he enquired about the whereabouts of Rishi Kapoor and asked to call him. "I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival," Randhir Kapoor said.

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with NDTV revealed, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, `Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him`. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Rishi Kapoor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year but breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.